Viral Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center post asks Area 51 raiders to storm them

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Alien hunters and Area 51 raiders be aware.
The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center is letting anyone who wants to storm Area 51 and find aliens know that they can do that in Longview.
In a Facebook post that has gone viral, the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center (LACAC 51) said they are Area 51′s secret second location at 303 HG Mosley Pkwy.
“We won’t resist, you can take them all. Our aliens can go home with you for the best price in the galaxy,” the Facebook post said.
The post said adoption fee includes spay / neuter, microchip, and age appropriate vaccinations. No probing.
As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the post has been shared 24,000 times since its creation Saturday.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.