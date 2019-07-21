Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will start out today with a bit of cloud cover but that will move out in the late morning. There will be lots of sunshine this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the middle 90s. Our southern counties could see a few showers in the late afternoon and evening hours. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny during the day but into the afternoon and evening, we could start to see showers and thundershowers ahead of a cold front. As the cold front passes between Monday and Tuesday we will feel a significant drop in our temperatures. Tuesday will be mostly gray, rainy and cool with temperatures only warming to the middle 80s. 80s will stick around through Thursday with 90s returning for Friday. Next weekend will bring sunny skies and low 90s.