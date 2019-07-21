Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A warm end to the weekend with temperatures remaining in the lower to middle 80s until midnight tonight. Temps will only cool into the muggy middle 70s to start out your work week tomorrow morning with partly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers could pop up north of I-20 just before noon as a slow moving cold front begins to cross over the Red River and into East Texas. Rain chances will be spotty throughout the day for all as a line of showers and storms could develop along and just ahead of the front as it pushes south through the area. While the front brings a few hours of off and on rain to the northern counties during the early afternoon, Deep East Texas will likely see another round of afternoon showers and thundershowers just like today. The front will likely take the rest Monday evening as well as the better part of Tuesday morning to fully push through Deep East Texas, meaning spotty showers and thundershowers could persist until the front finally pushes any remaining moisture out of the area. Cooler and drier air arrives by Tuesday afternoon, with highs only reaching into the middle to upper 80s. Wednesday and Thursday mornings will start in the comfortable middle to upper 60s with lots of sunshine and highs remaining in the middle to upper 80s. Southerly winds return as do the lower 90s by Friday. Spotty afternoon showers will once again be possible by next weekend but no real washouts should be expected. Enjoy the 80s while they last!