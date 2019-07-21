John Outlaw remembered for more than just football wins, titles

Outlaw is credited with revolutionizing Friday night football in Texas. After becoming the youngest coach to ever win a state title in Arkansas he knew he needed to be tested by the best so he traveled south to Texas. In his coaching career that covered over three decades, Outlaw became the winningest coach at three different schools. One hundred and seventy-six student-athletes received college scholarships. Numerous players went onto professional careers and countless more became better men, husbands, fathers, business owners and citizens because of coach. All careers end but the tragic loss of Outlaw before his 60th birthday makes people wonder how much larger could his influence have been.