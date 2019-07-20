Water main break affecting homes and businesses in Palestine

PALESTINE, TX (KLTV) - A water main break is affecting homes and businesses in Palestine.
According to a Facebook post from the Palestine Police Department, the City of Palestine Public Works division is en route to an area on Martin Luther King Blvd where a citizen has hit a water main while digging.
The post said many businesses and homes in the Westwood area and Fort Houston addition as well as the area near the Airport are affected by this break.
They ask people to take extra caution while driving through this area due to the amount of water coming from this leak and work crews.
