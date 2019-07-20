Patrick Mahomes pleased that top Chiefs offensive weapon will not be suspended

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes was overjoyed to learn that Tyreek Hill, his top offensive weapon, will not be suspended by the NFL.
The news came after the NFL’s four-month investigation into allegations of child abuse involving Hill’s 3-year-old son. League officials said Friday that they were satisfied that their investigation resulted in a decision no suspension would be handed down to Hill.
According to the Associated Press, the Kansas City Chiefs suspended Hill, a wide receiver for the team, back in April. The AP story said Hill is now eligible to attend training camp and participate in all activities if the Chiefs lift their suspension.
“It’s going to be awesome to welcome him back and bring him back with the guys and get to work with training camp starting up soon,” Mahomes told East Texas News. “I’m excited to be back on the field. I mean just kind of keep your head focused on football. Getting the news today, I’m happy that we get to welcome him back.”
Mahomes said they will be able to build on their chemistry going into the 2019 season.
