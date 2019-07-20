Multiple agencies serve illegal gambling warrants at several East Texas locations

GREGG, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple law enforcement agencies served illegal gambling warrants at several different East Texas locations, including a business in Lakeport, Friday evening.
Lt. Josh Tubb, a spokesman for the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, said that the warrants were served in several different jurisdictions, but the main location was an alleged game room located near the intersection of State Highway 322 and State Highway 149 in the Lakeport community.
“Our main focus was on people who prey on the citizens of Gregg County through illegal gambling,” Tubb said.
Tubb said that, so far, one person is in custody as a result of the warrant that was served at the Lakeport business. In addition, the Lakeport Police Department issued about 28 citations for illegal gambling. Whether or not additional charges will be filed will be up to the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office, Tubb said.
Tubb said the other law enforcement agencies that took part in the effort included the Lakeport Police Department, the Longview Police Department, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, and the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office.
