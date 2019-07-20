Marshall ISD student dies in accidental drowning in Stephenville pool

According to a Facebook post from the Stephenville Police Department, on Friday, July 19, at 8:33 p.m, they received a call about a 16-year old male juvenile found unresponsive in the pool of an apartment complex. Bystanders and first responders attempted lifesaving efforts and the juvenile was transported to Texas Health Resources Stephenville Hospital where he was pronounced dead at approximately 9:30 p.m.