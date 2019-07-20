Marshall ISD student dies in accidental drowning in Stephenville pool

MARSHALL, TX (KLTV) - A Marshall ISD student died after being found unresponsive in a Stephenville apartment complex pool Friday.
According to a Facebook post from the Stephenville Police Department, on Friday, July 19, at 8:33 p.m, they received a call about a 16-year old male juvenile found unresponsive in the pool of an apartment complex. Bystanders and first responders attempted lifesaving efforts and the juvenile was transported to Texas Health Resources Stephenville Hospital where he was pronounced dead at approximately 9:30 p.m.
The incident remains under investigation however all evidence at this time indicates that this is an accidental drowning and no foul play is suspected.
Lieutenant James Gresham with the Stephenville Police Department confirmed Ketrevion Carter, 16, of Marshall was the victim in the drowning.
Marshall ISD confirmed Gresham’s passing in a Facebook post stating, “Thoughts and prayers from MISD to the family of incoming sophomore Ketrevion Carter, who passed away suddenly last night. The Maverick Family stands with you during this difficult time.”
