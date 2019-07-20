Law enforcement agencies stop illegal gambling at Lakeport game room

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has released more information about gambling warrants served on Friday night.
Paula Dee Denard was arrested and charged with gambling promotion. Her bond was set at $2,000.
It happened at the intersection of State Highway 322 and State Highway 149 in the Lakeport Community where several law enforcement agencies teamed up to serve warrants there and other locations.
Around 7 p.m. Friday, law enforcement agencies arrived at the business to serve a gambling warrant. According to Gregg County Sheriff Information Officer Josh Tubb, the parking lot was full of vehicles. Lakeport Police issued:
“Approximately 28 citations for illegal gambling,” Tubb clarified.
It was a multi-agency investigation involving:
“Smith County, Van Zandt County, Lakeport Police Department, Longview Police Department, CODE unit, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office,” Tubb said.
Warrants were served in multiple locations with at least one more in Gregg County, although there were no gambling arrests made there.
“This particular location obviously is a large location. It was operating as a business; had several patrons. So we took that into account. Not to mention the fact based on the search warrant investigation, there’s a lot of manpower needed to complete that and do it right. And we owe the citizens of Gregg County to do it right,” Tubb explained.
At the Lakeport game room, Paula Dee Denard was arrested for gambling promotion and everyone in the building or parking lot was checked for warrants before they were allowed to leave. Most were issued citations, and two were arrested on charges unrelated to gambling.
“We’re working with the district attorney’s office as well as other agencies. This effort is to combat illegal gambling in our community and the East Texas area,” Tubb said.
Tubb adds East Texas law enforcement will not tolerate illegal gambling establishments preying on area citizens.
Law enforcement were on scene until after midnight and collected a large amount of evidence before leaving, and add that when they left there was no illegal gambling taking place.
