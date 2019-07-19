Tyler police investigating daycare theft case

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Almost $5,000 was stolen from a Tyler daycare Tuesday.
About 9:56 a.m., Tyler Police Department officers were called to the 2700 block of Willard Drive in response to a theft at Growing Stick Daycare.
A police report shows money orders, checks and cash were stolen from the business.
- Two money orders worth $340 total
- Seventeen checks worth a combined total of $3,111
- $1,460 in cash
Detective Andy Erbaugh says investigators have identified the suspect who will likely be charged with theft of identifying information, a felony charge.
An image of the suspect has not been released at this time.
