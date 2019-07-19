Tyler police investigating daycare theft case

Texas Police Lights
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | July 19, 2019 at 11:35 AM CDT - Updated July 19 at 11:35 AM

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Almost $5,000 was stolen from a Tyler daycare Tuesday.

About 9:56 a.m., Tyler Police Department officers were called to the 2700 block of Willard Drive in response to a theft at Growing Stick Daycare.

A police report shows money orders, checks and cash were stolen from the business.

  • Two money orders worth $340 total
  • Seventeen checks worth a combined total of $3,111
  • $1,460 in cash

Detective Andy Erbaugh says investigators have identified the suspect who will likely be charged with theft of identifying information, a felony charge.

An image of the suspect has not been released at this time.

