Tyler police, EMS hosts ‘Ask a Cop’, ‘Stop the Bleed’ events in Tyler mall

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Learning about the duties of first responders took an up-close and hands-on approach Friday, as Tyler Police Department and UT Health EMS hosted events in Broadway Square Mall.
Officer Chuck Boyce was on hand to answer questions from citizens as part of his ‘Ask a Cop’ event, and a member of UT Health EMS was on hand to answer questions and demonstrate techniques to stop traumatic bleed injuries.
KLTV 7′s Alex Leroux stopped by the mall to get some first-hand experience.
