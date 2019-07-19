TJC to celebrate 50th anniversary of Apollo moon landing with ‘Moon Day’ event

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - To mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, Tyler Junior College will host a special Moon Day celebration on Saturday, July 20.
“We are so excited,” said Dr. Beau Hartweg, director of the Center for Earth & Space Science Education. “[Saturday] is the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, when Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin first landed on the moon. We’re just here to celebrate that with the East Texas community.”
Visitors will be treated to planetarium shows, lectures, and interactive activities, such as model rocket building and studies of lunar rocks.
“For younger kids, we’re calling it Moon Academy, and that’s for all ages; things about the moon and constellations,” Dr. Hartweg explained. “Then we’re also having Lunar University; those are advanced classes for higher students and adults.”
Several guest speakers and exhibits will also be available from Discovery Science Place, Tyler Civil Air Patrol, and Historic Aviation Museum.
Hartweg said the inspiration behind the event was to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and astronauts to reach for the stars.
