Smith County jury finds man guilty of 3rd DWI, sentences him to 7 years

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was found guilty of his third DWI offense by a Smith County jury.
According to the Smith County District Attorney’s Office, 33-year-old Colby Viers, of Shreveport, was found guilty of the charge driving while intoxicated third or more. He was sentenced to seven years in prison for the offense.
Viers was arrested on October 27, 2018 after he was stopped by Bullard police officers for speeding. The officers noticed that he smelled strongly of alcohol. Viers reportedly admitted that he had been drinking and failed the field sobriety tests.
After he was placed under arrest, the officers did a search of Viers’ car and found a used syringe under the driver’s seat. According to the DA’s office, the officers obtained a warrant for his blood. Viers then reportedly became belligerent and resisted the officers when he was told a nurse would be drawing his blood.
During the sentencing, the jury learned more about Viers’ previous two DWI convictions along with multiple other convictions including theft, evading and attempted burglary of a building.
