Rangerettes announce new members of 80th line

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The new half of the Kilgore College Rangerettes’ line has been chosen.
The hopefuls gathered outside Dodson Auditorium for a picture, and plenty of family and friends were there for support. Only those trying out and present Rangerettes were allowed inside to see the board drop revealing the numbers of those selected.
Later supporters were allowed inside, and two-thirds of the ladies are not picked.
“Her life doesn’t end because she doesn’t become a Rangerette on the 80th line. And frankly, I’m thankful for the discipline that she’s learned, and the character development. Even this, even not getting what you want, what you’ve dreamed of, can be a life changing, watershed moment,” said the father of Sydney Ritchey, Gary Ritchey.
Thirty-four young ladies out of 91 were picked for the new line. This marks the 80th year for the Rangerettes since their inception in 1939.
