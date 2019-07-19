New space program builds on legacy of Apollo

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Across the country tonight, celebrations are gearing up for the golden anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Saturday marks 50 years since Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin stepped onto the surface of the moon and into the history books.
While Armstrong and Aldrin were on the moon's rocky surface... astronaut Michael Collins orbited above in the command module, Columbia.
A quarter-million miles from earth... humanity's first trip to another celestial body was short. They spent 21 hours collecting soil samples and rocks, then setting up experiments.
That short stay was the first of a half-dozen successful lunar missions over the next three years. Now, NASA is planning to launch the next man and first woman to the moon's south pole by 2024.
This weekend's lunar jubilee will play a big role in NASA’s plans to return to the moon and eventually visit Mars.
Visitors to Space Center Houston will get an up-close look at the new technology built on the backbone of the Apollo program.
The Artemis program will launch astronauts in the new Orion spacecraft, a larger version of the crew capsule used in the Apollo missions.
It’s part of the space launch system, or SIS, which will be the most powerful rocket ever built. An unmanned launch is set for next year. And in 2022, astronauts will circle the moon on the Artemis two mission. NASA is eager to demonstrate how America’s future in deep space relies on a legacy a half-century in the making.
