NASA celebration of legacy moon landing includes speakers, concerts

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Fifty years ago tonight East Texans gathered in their living rooms, huddled around TV sets along with millions of others around the world.
Three American astronauts were entering orbit around the moon - just hours from making history.
Now, five decades later, NASA is celebrating the legacy of the first lunar landing in a special way. This weekend, Space Center Houston is giving visitors an up-close look at one of the greatest achievements in history.
KLTV’s Lane Luckie is in Houston for the event and spoke with us from the Johnson Space Center with a look ahead at a special opportunity to re-live that excitement.
Every second of that dangerous and exciting mission was managed at NASA’S Mission Control Center. The Apollo Mission Operations Control Room 2 just reopened to the public after a multi-million dollar restoration. We got a rare look inside.
In celebration of the golden anniversary of the first landing, the Apollo Mission Control Center at Johnson has been restored to appear as it did in that era, ready to begin its new life as a source of learning and inspiration. Visitors to NASA can experience the restored control room as part of regular tours provided by space center Houston.
The nonprofit Science and Space Exploration Learning Center is leading the fundraising to restore historic mission control and preserve this national historic landmark, which changed the course of human history. Go inside historic Mission Control and see the restoration in progress. Check out how the nonprofit is raising funds to restore the iconic room, learn about details in the room and how the nonprofit is working to preserve it for future generations and the world.
At the Johnson Space Center in Houston you can visit the historic Mission Control, too. It’s back on the tram tour at Space Center Houston, open seven days a week.
And all weekend, you can take part in the celebration. Space Center Houston has guided tours, an outdoor festival and family stem zone. Phillip Phillips is even headlining a concert.
Several notable speakers will also share their memories from Apollo 11. Famed flight director Gene Kranz is set to speak Friday afternoon. We’ll have more on his storied career and thoughts on NASA’s planned return to the moon in 2024. That’s coming up at 10.
