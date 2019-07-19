Kilgore police: Traffic is backed up because of multi-vehicle wreck on I-20 East

Kilgore police: Traffic is backed up because of multi-vehicle wreck on I-20 East
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 20 near where a multi-vehicle wreck occurred near the exit for US 259 and SH 31. (Source: Texas Department of Transportation)
By Gary Bass | July 19, 2019 at 5:07 PM CDT - Updated July 19 at 5:07 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police and fire personnel are en route to a multi-vehicle wreck on the eastbound side of Interstate 20.

The wreck occurred on Friday afternoon near the U.S. Highway 259 and State Highway 32 exit.

At this time, authorities don’t know if there are any injuries.

“Units responding are reporting a significant traffic back up,” a post on the Kilgore Police Department Facebook page stated. “Please consider using an alternate route at this time."

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.