Kilgore police: Traffic is backed up because of multi-vehicle wreck on I-20 East

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police and fire personnel are en route to a multi-vehicle wreck on the eastbound side of Interstate 20.
The wreck occurred on Friday afternoon near the U.S. Highway 259 and State Highway 32 exit.
At this time, authorities don’t know if there are any injuries.
“Units responding are reporting a significant traffic back up,” a post on the Kilgore Police Department Facebook page stated. “Please consider using an alternate route at this time."
