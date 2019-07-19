Houston prepares for 50th anniversary of moon landing

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KLTV) - History is set to come alive this weekend as NASA celebrates 50 years since the first lunar landing.
Five decades have passed since astronauts Neal Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin read the inscription on their lunar module.
That plaque and an American flag planted in the soil are still there today.
Around the world this weekend, people will honor the Apollo 11 crew, and the thousands of people who made this achievement possible.
All eyes on are Houston right now. It's the home of human spaceflight, and NASA knows this is an opportunity to not only celebrate one of mankind's greatest achievements, but also inspire the next generation of scientists and explorers.
Tonight, visitors to Space Center Houston will experience “Lessons from Mission Control.” It’s a dinner and presentation with legendary NASA flight director Gene Kranz. Saturday is a countdown to Neal Armstrong’s first steps on the moon. They’ve planned science activities, tours, guest speakers, and even a concert with ‘Walk the Moon’ and ‘Phillip Phillips.’
