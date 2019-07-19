Gov. Greg Abbott hosts celebration of signing of lemonade stand law

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In honor of Texas Governor Greg Abbott signing the Save Our Lemonade Stands bill into law back in June, a celebration was held in Austin Thursday.
On Thursday, Lemonade Day leaders joined Abbott, State Rep. Matt Krause, who authored the bill, and striving entrepreneurs for a ceremony to celebrate the signing of House Bill 234, which is now know as the Save Our Lemonade Stands bill.
When he signed the bill into law, Abbott called the bill common sense, and many Texans agreed with him.
The new law goes into effect on Sept. 1.
