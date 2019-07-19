East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A fairly quiet, but hot, forecast through the upcoming weekend. Partly Cloudy skies and plenty July Heat to go around. Late on Monday, a cold front is scheduled to begin moving through the NW sections of East Texas and should be through the entire ETX area by midday on Tuesday. With this front, scattered showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible. A nice cool down is expected as well. Lows should drop into the middle to upper 60s on Wednesday and Thursday with highs expected to be in the middle 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday and upper 80s to near 90 on Thursday. By next Friday, high temperatures should return to the lower to middle 90s. Partly Cloudy Skies should continue through Sunday, then Mostly Cloudy Skies on Monday and Tuesday. Partly to Mostly Sunny Skies are likely from Wednesday through Friday of next week. Have a great weekend and stay cool.