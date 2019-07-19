Donors needed ahead of Tyler ISD’s sixth annual School is Cool event

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Donations are still needed for an annual school supply drive that helps prepare thousands of Tyler students for the new school year.
The 6th annual School is Cool back-to-school event is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 1 at Harvey Hall and the Rose Garden Center.
Organizers are hoping for supply and monetary donations, as well as sponsorships from local businesses and organizations to help fill the gap in need.
Free backpacks filled with school supplies will be given away to the first 2,000 school-aged children in line.
If you’d like more information, or to obtain a vendor application, please visit the City of Tyler’s School is Cool website. You can also drop off donations at any of the following locations in Tyler:
- 218 E. Elm St.
- 344 Troup Hwy.
- 5505 Old Bullard Rd.
- 3131 Shiloh Rd.
- 309 W. ML King Jr. Blvd
- 9111 Paluxy Drive
- 1532 S. Bennett Ave.
- 2502 Old Omen Rd.
- 2804 Van Hwy.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.