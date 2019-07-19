Dollar General holds tour, grand opening to showcase Longview distribution center

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Dollar General held a tours of its 1-million-square-foot distribution center Friday in Longview.
The distribution center has been operating since January. It’s located at 3300 E. George Richey Road. The Longview location is Dollar General’s 16th distribution center. It serves about 1,000 stores throughout the southeast.
An grand opening celebration will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guest speakers include Dollar General executives, Longview Mayor Andy Mack, Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt, President and CEO of LEDCO Wayne Mansfield, and Betty Russo, the Regional Representative for Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.