Carthage community gathers to pray for police chief battling health problems

CARTHAGE, TEXAS (KLTV) - Community members gathered at the Panola County Courthouse on Friday morning to pray for Carthage Police Chief Jim Vanover as he fights the effects of cancer treatment from several years ago.
According to Chief Vanover’s son, over the last few months he developed an open wound consisting of dead tissue on his neck. This is due to cancer radiation treatments he received in 2014 and 2016.
“His doctors had him on a plan of hyperbaric chamber treatments and then eventually performing a pectoral muscle flap surgery to get healthier tissue over the wound,” Jake Vanover said. "Last Thursday around 3:00 a.m. his carotid artery ruptured and he nearly bled out at home."
Vanover says his dad’s police officers came to his aid and managed to stop the bleeding. Chief Vanover was transported to the emergency room in Carthage and was released a few hours later. While at a specialist’s office in Dallas, Vanover’s carotid reopened he nearly bled out again, according to his son.
“He was transported to Baylor in Dallas for immediate surgery,” Jake Vanover said. “He then had a stent placed in his carotid artery to return blood flow to his brain. As soon as that was placed, he went on to have the pectoral muscle flap surgery. Both surgeries were successful. He also received around nine units of blood during this time.”
Chief Vanover is now recovering at home after spending several days in the intensive care unit and in-patient care.
“He’s staying strong and in pretty good spirits,” said Vanover’s son. “He’s very thankful for the outpouring of love and support that we’ve received. Thank you all for the kind words, thoughts, prayers, phone calls, and texts. Bear with us these next few days if we don’t respond immediately. A special thanks goes out to the ones who sat with mom in the ER at 3:00 a.m. and helped her clean up the mess at their home, and to his guys at Carthage PD who stepped up and saved his life.”
Chief Vanover will be on an at home antibiotic medication drip for about two months, according to his son.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.