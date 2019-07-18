Trane to present award grants, present remodeled showcase at ceremony

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Trane is set to award a series of grants as it celebrates its newly remodeled product showcase.
The ribbon cutting ceremony is set for 9 a.m. July 25 to be followed by a tour of the Trane Tyler Manufacturing facility, showroom and dealer diagnostics center.
Grants will be awarded to Discovery Science Place, Chapel Hill Career Center and Technical Education’s brazing program, and Whitehouse Independent School District.
The event is being held in recognition of Trane’s “business, social and environmental sustainability,” a news release from the organization states.
