Plan out your child’s vaccinations before school starts

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -It’s hard to believe, but we’re about a month away from the first day of school for many East Texas students.
That’s why health professionals are urging parents to get their child caught up on vaccines before they head back to class.
GMET’s Brennon Gurley talked with experts about why it’s crucial to make sure you don’t put this off.
"Well what we say is don’t procrastinate, vaccinate. It’s time to come on and get it done and don’t put it off,” explains Sylvia Warren, Director of Immunization at NET Health.
She is encouraging families to make appointments now, before lines get long.
“One of the things is if they don’t want to have a really long wait period like 3-4 hours in August that back to school rush the time is now to come in and starting to get those vaccinations that they need that are going to be required,” explains Warren.
Texas state law requires children entering kindergarten through 12th grade be vaccinated against childhood diseases to enter public or private schools.
Those who are going like the 7th graders, those who are 11 years old, they’re required to have their Tdap, their varicella, meningitis vaccine, as well as the Hepatitis A.
Warren says as the concern for measles continues its an important to make sure your child is protected.
“We can see just with the measles outbreak that its necessary. I mean because we have a lot of people opting out of getting vaccinated these days so and that’s just really causing a problem for these diseases resurfacing,” adds Warren.
To make it easier on families, health departments across the area are hosting health fairs ahead of back to school.
“That’s the whole point of vaccinations is to prevent a disease. So, the more people that get vaccinated then it will be more difficult for like an epidemic, like a breakout,” explains Warren.
Health professionals also recommend children with medical exemptions to plan ahead.
Medical contraindication is different but that’s through your doctor but they need to do it now if they’re going to do it so they’re prepared when school starts.
If you plan to head to a health fair around East Texas, you’ll want to make sure to bring your child’s vaccination records and up to date insurance information.
Upcoming NET Health clinic fairs:
“School is Cool” at Harvey Hall, August 1st, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
First United Methodist Church in Lindale, 402 W Hubbard St, Lindale, TX 75771, August 3, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Saint Charles Catholic Church in Frankston,1379 North Frankston Highway, Frankston, TX 75763 August 4, 10 a.m.
Boys and Girls Club in Tyler, 504 W 32nd St, Tyler, TX 75702 August 10, 8 a.m. 2 p.m.
Whitehouse First Assembly Church,502 TX-110, Whitehouse, TX 75791,10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Angelina County and Cities Health District. Extending hours 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 a.m. Monday- Thursday
“Back to School Bash”, Gregg County Health Department, August 17th, 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
