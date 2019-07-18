Peach crepes from Mike Chubboy of Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant

While the Turos and peaches rest, cook your palacsinta in a 9″ Teflon pan. Heat to medium/high. Brush a dab of butter/olive oil to center of pan. Immediately add 8 oz of the palacsinta mix on the butter/oil. Quickly agitate the pan to disperse the palacsinta mix. Your goal is to have as thin a crepe as possible. Adjust the heat to keep pace with cooking. Once the palacsinta firms up, lift the sides to see if it is browning. Once it browns enough, it will have some rigidity to it, then flip it. Roughly speaking 2 to 3 minutes one side, a little less on the second side. Once you cook a couple, you have expertise. Figure one batch will make 15 to 20 palacsinta.