East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Heat Advisories are in effect for the majority of East Texas through this evening. More may be added or an extension of the advisory may be needed. Partly to Mostly Sunny Skies are expected with no real rain chances through Sunday. A weak cold front may make it into and through East Texas on Thursday, and with this, rain chances returning for a few days. A slight chance late in the day on Monday, then better chances on Tuesday as the front passes. Rain exits the forecast by next Wednesday. Lows in the middle 70s through Tuesday, then into the lower 70s on Wednesday of next week. Highs in the middle 90s through Monday, then in the upper 80s to near 90 for Tuesday and Wednesday. Have a great day!