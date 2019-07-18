New indoor golf center holds preview day in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An indoor golf center will open its doors to the public on Saturday.
Before the actual grand opening of the Nip It Indoor Golf Center in Longview, a media event was held Thursday to give a preview of the facility.
The center boasts five TruGolf high-res simulators that will allow patrons to play where the pros play, rain or shine. Players of all skill level can choose from 97 prestigious golf courses from all over the country.
Nip It Indoor Golf Center officially opens on Saturday, July 20 with a grand opening event set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Along with food, drinks, contests and giveaways, there will silent auction benefiting First Tee -- a nonprofit organization that provides kids the chance to learn the game of golf.
The golf center is in Longview’s Post Haste Shopping Center. We spoke to Nip It’s owner, Terry Gebhardt, earlier this year when the golf center was still waiting on approval from the city.
“I noticed that Longview did not have a venue that was golf-themed,” Gebhardt said at the time. “We have a lot of great sports bars in the area, but nothing that brought entertainment back to the golfer.”
