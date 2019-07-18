EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Another warm start with a bit of a breeze this morning. Temperatures are starting in the 70s and will once again warm into the mid 90s this afternoon. The south winds will gust up to 12-15 mph through the day. Partly cloudy skies continue through tomorrow. Still hot and humid for Friday but still a nice south breeze to help cool things down a little bit. A few places in Deep East Texas could see some isolated showers during the afternoon hours both Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise, the weekend will continue to be partly cloudy with a light breeze. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Chances for rain return early next week with a weak cold front that looks to move through East Texas. Not only would this front bring a little bit of rain to the area, but it looks to cool down temperatures a bit, too. High temperatures behind the cold front look to only reach the upper 80s for the middle of next week.