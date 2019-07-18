Man sentenced to 12 years for evading arrest with vehicle

From the Henderson County District Attorney Mark Hall
John Edward Wright, 34, of Mabank was found guilty earlier this week of evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle which occurred in Payne Springs in September of 2015.
After the verdict was returned, the jury sentenced him to 12 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division based on a penalty range enhancement for a prior felony conviction, which escalated the range of punishment to between 2 and 20 years.
Payne Springs Chief of Police Dan Huckabee was patrolling an area on CR 2514 at approximately 5:40 p.m. when he passed a black Kia sedan heading in the opposite direction. Chief Huckabee was traveling approximately 15- 20 mph on the narrow, two lane road and made eye contact with the driver of the Kia as they passed.
The Chief also noticed that the car had no license plate on the front of the car, and a temporary tag on the back. He turned around to make sure the tag was still current, and when he did, the car began to speed up in what appeared to be an obvious attempt to distance itself from the marked patrol unit driven by Huckabee.
Chief Huckabee observed the car run a stop sign and activated his emergency lights and in-car video. For the next several minutes, the pursuit wound its way through both paved and dirt roads exceeding 80 mph at times on roads posted for 25-30 mph speed limits.
The car traveled through residential neighborhoods while passing people on foot and in cars, creating a dangerous situation for all involved.
At the end of the chase, the driver bailed out of the car leaving it in drive and ran into nearby woods. Chief Huckabee jumped out of his patrol car and sprinted to the vehicle to place it in park.
Upon conducting an inventory search of the abandoned car, Huckabee located three identification cards including a Texas drivers’ license. All three cards had pictures of Wright and were recognized by Huckabee as the person he had just made eye contact with prior to the chase. A cell phone was also found in the front seat of the car whose registration returned to the defendant.
After a warrant was subsequently issued for Wright’s arrest, he was not apprehended by law enforcement until February of this year when he was identified and taken into custody near Dallas before being transported back to Henderson County for trial.
During the sentencing phase of the trial, the State presented evidence of Wright’s prior criminal history which included a conviction for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, and an Unlawful Possession of Firearm by a Felon in Henderson County.
Assistant District Attorneys Isaac Gloger and Pink Dickens prosecuted the case for the State, which was tried before Judge Dan Moore presiding over the 173rd District Court.
“John Wright showed a total disregard not only for the law, but also for the lives and safety of innocent bystanders when he chose to run from Chief Huckabee”, said Gloger. “I have no doubt that he thought he had gotten away with it, but he was wrong. I appreciate the jury sending a strong message to him and others who may contemplate doing the same thing, that this type of crime will not be tolerated in Henderson County.”