Longview police searching for missing woman last seen in June

Longview police are searching for 49-year-old Shantay Levee Brown. She was reported missing to the department by her family after they hadn’t heard from her since June.
Brown is reported to be about 5′ tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She is reported to have black hair, brown eyes and a scar in the center of her chin.
Police ask anyone with information about Brown or her whereabouts to contact Detective Terry Davis at 903-237-1199.
