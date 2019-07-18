Longview ministry to hold first meeting in mission to help addicts, their families

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas ministry has begun the mission of helping people free themselves from drug dependency and helping their families as well.
Life After Meth Ministries is a group dedicated to faith-based counseling of those who struggle with addiction, as well as the families of those who struggle. The group’s founder, Kevin Moree is a former addict who said he know too well how destructive addiction can be.
"Meth has overrun not just East Texas but all over. This isn’t just a recovery group for the addict, this is for anyone that has ever been effected by this,” he said. The group will hold its first meeting at 7 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Revive Church at the Longview Mall. The meetings will be held every Friday after that.
