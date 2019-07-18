Lawsuit filed against Brookshire’s following 2017 ammonia leak

“Brookshire Grocery Co. received a petition last week of a pending lawsuit against the Company, which includes six employees and one third-party employee, as a result of an incident on Sept. 1, 2017. There were numerous Brookshire’s and third-party employees who were onsite and working alongside these individuals. Only these six individuals are making claims for personal injuries in this lawsuit. Any individual who expressed health concerns following this event was offered immediate medical care. Brookshire Grocery Company is defending these claims and it is our policy to refrain from commenting on details of pending litigation. Safety continues to be a top priority for the company.”