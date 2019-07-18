Lawsuit filed against Brookshire’s following 2017 ammonia leak

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - A lawsuit has been filed against Brookshire Grocery Company in connection with a 2017 ammonia leak.
The plaintiffs are seeking personal injury and property damages in excess of $1,000,000. On July 10, six additional workers filed claims in a Smith County district court.
The lawsuit claims the workers “suffered severe and debilitating injuries as a result of the incident," including lung damage, and decreased lung and pulmonary function. The suit also alleges the workers were put at risk for developing long-term debilitating lung diseases.
In January 2018, Brookshire’s was fined $63,736. That amount was later reduced to $33,867 for violations including process safety management of highly hazardous chemicals; hazardous waste operations and emergency response; and employee alarm systems. No fine was issued for the alarm systems.
The lawsuit sites an OSHA report and alleges that the ammonia alarms in several of the buildings were not operational. It also states that employees became aware of the exposure by a text message from a colleague arriving to work.
“Furthermore, the OSHA report noted Defendant failed to alert employees in the main building to an ammonia release, nor did Defendant alert all affected employees of the location of the leak. As a result, many employees exited the building where the leak had occurred,” the report states.
Brookshire Grocery Company has released a statement in response to the lawsuit.
“Brookshire Grocery Co. received a petition last week of a pending lawsuit against the Company, which includes six employees and one third-party employee, as a result of an incident on Sept. 1, 2017. There were numerous Brookshire’s and third-party employees who were onsite and working alongside these individuals. Only these six individuals are making claims for personal injuries in this lawsuit. Any individual who expressed health concerns following this event was offered immediate medical care. Brookshire Grocery Company is defending these claims and it is our policy to refrain from commenting on details of pending litigation. Safety continues to be a top priority for the company.”
On Sept. 1, 2017, fire crews were called to a leak at Brookshire Grocery Company warehouse in the 1600 block of West Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler. Sixteen people were injured - 10 were treated and released at the scene and six were transported to a hospital.
Officials later determined that the leak occurred on the roof of a cold storage building due to a failure in the piping. It was contained after valves on both sides of the rupture were closed off.
Justin Hill Law Firm and Humphrey, Farrington & McClaine are representing the plantiffs.
