East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... The weather through Sunday is expected to remain hot and moderately humid. Lows should remain in the middle 70s along with highs in the middle 90s. The only rain chances will be over the far southern sections of Deep East Texas and those chances are less than 20%. Starting on Monday, we should see a slight chance for PM showers and/or thundershowers as a cold front approaches our area. This front should move through the ETX area on Thursday bringing with it a fair chance for showers and thundershowers. At this time, we are not looking for any severe weather to accompany this front, but we will continue to monitor the situation for you. Once the front moves through, temperatures should be a bit cooler for a few days.