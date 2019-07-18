Aunt of Dallas boy found dead in landfill arrested for child endangerment

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The aunt of an 18-month-old boy, who was the subject of a statewide Amber Alert on July 10, was arrested on a child endangerment charge.
Chrystal Jackson, 27, was booked into the Dallas County Jail on July 18 and charged with child endangerment/criminal negligence, according to jail records. WFAA, an ABC affiliate in Dallas, reports Chrystal is the aunt of Cedrick Jackson and had custody of the child when he went missing from her home.
An Amber Alert was issued for Cedrick after Chrystal reported he had gone missing overnight on July 10. The alert was discontinued the following day after police found his possible remains in a landfill.
Chrystal’s boyfriend, Sedrick Johnson, was arrested the same day the alert was discontinued. He was charged with injury to a child serious bodily injury in connection to Cedrick’s death.
According to WFAA, Chrystal originally reported that she had put Cedrick to bed the night before July 10 and only discovered he went missing that morning after she woke up. She later retracted her original statement and reportedly admitted she woke up in the middle of the night to find both her boyfriend and nephew to be missing.
Chrystal is being held in the Dallas County jail under a $35,000 bond.
