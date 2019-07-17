Tyler police officer kicks off dance party at kids’ day camp

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Rose City Summer Camp is known for having lots of fun with kids through sports, games, crafts, and, perhaps most fun of all, dancing.
Guests frequently visit with the summer campers each week of the ten week full-day summer camp. On Wednesday, Sgt. Matt Leigeber was one of the Tyler police officers who spoke to the campers. But he didn’t just speak - he danced!
Check out his moves in this video shared by Tyler Police on their Facebook page.
