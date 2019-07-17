UPDATE: Missing 15-year-old Texas girl found safe

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Emily Nicole Childs has been found, police now say. They did not elaborate on where she was located, but they did say she was safe.
Police would not say if the teen was found with anyone citing an on-going investigation.
Previous story:
Police in Marlin are looking for a 15-year-old female who was last seen early Tuesday.
According to KWTX, police in Marlin said Emily Nicole Childs was last seen at around 4 a.m. in the town of Reagan. She was getting into a blue Dodge truck driven by an unknown man. Chief Nathan Sodek said they fear she may be in danger.
Childs is 5′5″ tall, weights 125 pounds and was last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap top with shorts and black Adidas shoes, Sodek says.
Police believe the pair could be headed to the Tyler area. Anyone who sees the truck or Childs should call 911 immediately.
