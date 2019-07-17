Texas A&M, Texas coaches reaffirm their desire to play rivalry game

The game stopped being played in 2011 when the Aggies finished their last year in the Big 12 and jumped ship to the SEC. There have been efforts by legislatures in Austin to get the game forced on the schools. State Representative Trent Ashby, a former A&M Yell Leader, believes it is a sign of urgency when someone does that but does not see anything coming out of it as in a law. Ashby said what is happening is regents being assigned to the school are being made aware by Governor Greg Abbott, who assigns those regents, that he is very much in favor of having the game.