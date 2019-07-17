Texas A&M, Texas coaches reaffirm their desire to play rivalry game

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Talks about renewing the Texas A&M, Texas football game always heat up late July.
It might be because media members are looking for interesting stories while covering conference media days. Both Jimbo Fisher of the Aggies and Tom Herman of the Longhorns were asked the same question about playing the game that has not been played since 2011.
“I’d love to see the rivalry renewed,” Herman said. “It’s great for college football. It’s great for Texas.”
“Yeah, if it’s beneficial for Texas A&M,” Fisher said. “We are scheduled outright now for 10 years.”
The last quote seems to be the sticking point. The way college scheduling works most power 5 schools have contracts for non-conference opponents lined up for years. The schools could get out of those contracts if they want.
The game stopped being played in 2011 when the Aggies finished their last year in the Big 12 and jumped ship to the SEC. There have been efforts by legislatures in Austin to get the game forced on the schools. State Representative Trent Ashby, a former A&M Yell Leader, believes it is a sign of urgency when someone does that but does not see anything coming out of it as in a law. Ashby said what is happening is regents being assigned to the school are being made aware by Governor Greg Abbott, who assigns those regents, that he is very much in favor of having the game.
