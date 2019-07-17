State removes Camp County Jail from non-compliant list

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - A state agency has removed the Camp County Jail from its non-compliant list.
The Texas Commission on Jail Standards cited the jail for two violations on May 7.
The first alleged a power-operated lock on the entrance door into the sally port was inoperable and the door malfunctioned “in such a way that manual operation is not available either.” The second alleged that observation logs did not document that staff were observing inmates in a holding cell or detoxification cell every 30 minutes.
Jails are removed from the list once they are determined to be compliant.
According to a spokeswoman with TJCS, the jail was re-inspected on July 3 and found to have corrected the deficiencies.
