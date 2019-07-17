Rusk County Sheriff’s Office: Please help us ID woman in identity theft case

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman that picked up a package that contained iPhones and Airpods that were purchased from an account that was created using a man’s identity.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office posted two photos of the woman on the agency’s Facebook page Wednesday afternoon with the question, “Do you recognize this woman?”
“Here are two photographs of a woman who had just picked up a package from the Longview FedEx office,” the Facebook post stated. “The package this woman had just picked up contains iPhones and Airpods that were purchased from a Verizon account that was created using a Rusk County man’s identity.”
The post also stated that identity theft is a big problem that is hard to prosecute.
“These crimes create financial problems that are difficult (and at times expensive) to resolve,” the Facebook post stated. “Please help us identify this woman.”
In addition, the post urged anyone in the Longview area to share it as well because the photos were taken at the Longview FedEx office.
Anyone with any information about the woman’s identity is urged to contact Rusk County Investigator Perrault or Investigator Wright at (903) 657-3581 or send an e-mail to sperrault@rcsotx.org.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.