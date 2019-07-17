NTSB: Engine failure caused fatal Tyler plane crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released their final report on a plane crash that killed two people, including a Brownsboro pastor in 2017.
According to the NTSB, at 8:10 a.m. on July 13, 2017, a Piper PA31T was taking off from Tyler Pounds Regional Airport carrying pilot William Robert Walls III and a passenger, Pastor Trevor Morris. The flight was bound for Midland, Texas for a business trip. Shortly after takeoff, the airplane banked left, descended, and impacted the bank of a small pond about 1/2 mile from the end of the runway, the NTSB said. Both people on the plane were killed.
The NTSB determined the probable causes of the accident to be the loss of engine power and the subsequent pilot’s loss of control for reasons that could not be determined because post-accident engine examination revealed no anomalies. Examination of the right engine revealed rotational scoring on the compressor turbine disc/blades, and rotational scoring on the upstream side of the power vane and baffle, which indicated that the compressor section was rotating at impact; however, the lack of rotational scoring on the power turbine disc assembly, indicated the engine was not producing power at impact. The NTSB said the reason for the loss of right engine power could not be determined based on the available information.
The family of Trevor Morris had filed a wrongful death lawsuit against three East Texas companies for the crash. The lawsuits had sought a jury trial and damages in excess of $1 million.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.