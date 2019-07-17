NTSB: Engine failure caused fatal Tyler plane crash

The NTSB determined the probable causes of the accident to be the loss of engine power and the subsequent pilot’s loss of control for reasons that could not be determined because post-accident engine examination revealed no anomalies. Examination of the right engine revealed rotational scoring on the compressor turbine disc/blades, and rotational scoring on the upstream side of the power vane and baffle, which indicated that the compressor section was rotating at impact; however, the lack of rotational scoring on the power turbine disc assembly, indicated the engine was not producing power at impact. The NTSB said the reason for the loss of right engine power could not be determined based on the available information.