More than 90 hopefuls tryout for KC Rangerettes’ 80th line

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore College Rangerettes will announce new freshman members Friday after this week’s pre-training rehearsals.
This year’s pre-training week began with 91 “Hopefuls” vying for a coveted spot on the 80th line of the Rangerettes. Pre-training rehearsals began Sunday and will last through Wednesday in the Deana Bolton-Covin Rangerette Gymnasium on the Kilgore College campus.
Tryouts are set for 8 a.m. Thursday, July 18, where the Hopefuls will try out in groups of four. New freshmen will be announced at a closed meeting 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, in Dodson Auditorium.
The new Rangerettes will be chosen by outside judges, director Dana Blair, assistant director Shelley Wayne and assistant choreographer and dance technician Angela Aulds.
“Hopefuls trying out will learn various routines during the week such as kick, jazz and studio combinations,” Wayne said.
The tryouts on Thursday and the announcement of the new freshmen on Friday are closed to the public. Visitors will be allowed to enter Dodson Auditorium as soon as the announcement of the new line has been made.
The Rangerettes were the first of their kind when they began in 1940 as a vision of the late Gussie Nell Davis.
The organization created a unique combination of dance moves and precision drills that quickly earned them the reputation not only as the originators of dance/drill teams, but as the best in the world.
Known for their high kicks and the jump splits, the organization has traveled around the world, entertained millions and spurred a multi-billion-dollar dance/drill team industry worldwide.
