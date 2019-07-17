Man arrested in Rusk County timber theft case

RUSK COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Texas A&M Forest Service announced the arrest of a man in connection to a Rusk County timber theft case.
According to the forest service, Anthony Laquinn Holman, 43, of Beckville was arrested on July 2 by agency investigators, Panola County Constables and members of the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.
The forest service said Rusk County District Attorney Michael Jimerson charged Holman with a Third Degree Felony of Timber Purchase as Trustee With Intent to Defraud.
“Unfortunately there are criminals out there who take advantage of landowners and steal valuable timber without the landowner’s knowledge,” said Texas A&M Forest Service Investigator Colton Covington. “With the guidance of a consultant forester, landowners can help avoid or deter theft from their logging operation.”
