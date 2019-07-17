Jury resumes deliberations in trial of Mineola man who shot teen

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - There’s still no verdict in the Mineola murder trial of Jason Walters. He charged with first degree-murder in the fatal shooting of Chris Griffin, 18.
Jurors have requested to review some of the evidence, including portions of the surveillance video from the night of the shooting at the Mineola EZ Mart.
The jury was sequestered overnight before resuming deliberations Wednesday morning.
Deliberations continued Wednesday morning in the murder trial of the Mineola man who fatally shot a teen outside a convenience store.
The jury is deliberating the fate of Jason Walters. He’s charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Chris Griffin on June 15, 2014.
The shooting happened after an argument that started inside the EZ Mart continued in the alley behind the store.
The jury deliberated for about seven hours Tuesday before the judge dismissed the jury for the night.
The judge instructed the jury that they can find Walters guilty or not guilty of murder, or guilty or not guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.
During closing arguments, the prosecution called Walters’ actions “unreasonable and unjustified” and said the shooting was the result of a clash of egos between Walters and Dietrich Flournoy.
Through testimony last week, Flournoy was identified as the person Walters had a verbal altercation with inside the store just moments before the shooting. The prosecution pointed out that Walters and Griffin never exchanged words, calling Griffin “an innocent third party” and adding that "a license to carry concealed is not a license to kill.”
Walters’ defense is not disputing the fact he shot Griffin, but that he did so in self-defense.
