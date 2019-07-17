Judge sentences Quitman man to 15 years for child porn videos

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - A federal judge has sentenced a Quitman man to 15 years in prison in connection with an allegation he had an underage victim pose nude for videos.
Daniel Wayne McCormick, 43, pleaded guilty to two federal charges of child exploitation in March. Judge Jeremy Kernodle handed down the sentence on Tuesday at the federal courthouse in Tyler.
Once he is out of prison, McCormick will serve 10 years of supervised release.
According to the text of the indictment, McCormick coerced an underage victim to pose nude for photos. Some of the photos show McCormick touching the victim inappropriately, according to the indictment.
The indictment states McCormick produced 10 different videos between the dates of June 18 and Aug. 17, 2018.
Kernodle ordered that McCormick receive sex offender treatment in prison.
