Henderson County mother sentenced to life in prison in shooting deaths of her two daughters

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas mother who pleaded guilty in the shooting deaths of her two young daughters has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Sarah Henderson was charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. Her trial was scheduled to begin in August, but Henderson agreed to a plea deal during her final pre-trial hearing.
Henderson confessed to shooting her daughters, KayLee Danielle, 7, and Kenlie, 5, in November 2017. Officials said Henderson shot both girls before attempting to shoot her husband.
“These are the worst kind of cases you can have, but what really drove us to offer the life without parole is the fact that both the father of one of the girls, and her former husband, who was a victim, also like the father of both girls wanted her to spend the rest of her life in prison as opposed to receiving the death penalty," Henderson County District Attorney Mark Hall says.
The courtroom was filled with the girls family members, all wearing pink buttons, that had the girls faces on them, that read 'Justice for KayLee and Kenlie.'
One family member stood for a victim impact statement stating, “a loss like this doesn’t heal with time, our family is broken.”
In a taped confession, Henderson told authorities she was “going crazy” because of financial stress.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.
RELATED: