Former Dallas Cowboy Tony Romo will play in Texas State Open golf tournament

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has committed to play in the Texas State Open at The Cascades Country Club in Tyler, according to the club’s general manager.
The golf tournament will be from July 30 to Aug. 2.
“Hey all - breaking news; Tony Romo has committed to playing in the Texas State Open at The Cascades July 30-August 2,” Matt Cohen, the general manager of the Cascades Country Club wrote in an e-mail.
Romo recently won a celebrity golf tournament.
The Texas State Open is part of the North Texas PGA. The North Texas PGA is one of the 41 sections that comprise the PGA of America and has a membership of more than 850 professionals.
Romo played quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys from 2003 to 2016, when he retired after that year’s NFL season.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.