Fire departments across Tyler to benefit from gym’s donation of exercise equipment

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters in the City of Tyler will soon have new tools to help keep them fit enough to respond to emergency situations, thanks largely in part to a gym that donated 36 machines to the fire department.
Planet Fitness announced on Wednesday it was donating three-dozen cardio machines to the 10 fire departments across Tyler.
“It’s huge, [with] fitness being such a key component to the job of firefighter, especially this time of year,” said Paul Findley, Tyler Fire Marshal. “One of the things we do push here is keeping our folks physically fit and ready to go.”
A firefighter’s productivity is governed much on how conditioned they are, Findley explained, and the job requires men and women to perform at a high level in conditions that aren’t conducive to do so.
“The fitness equipment that we have gets used a lot, and so maintenance and things like that, just like on the [fire trucks], we have to keep it in working order,” Findley said.
The donation includes 12 treadmills, 12 elliptical exercisers, 4 stairmasters, 4 recumbent bicycles and 4 upright bicycles.
On behalf of Planet Fitness, Assistant Chief Michael Frost will deliver all donated equipment and distribute among the 10 fire stations.
