Family concerned for safety of 75-year-old Gilmer man, missing for 4 weeks

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Gilmer police confirm they are looking for a man who has been missing for nearly a month.
Alwin Albright, 75, is missing from his home in Gilmer. Family members say no one knows what happened to Albright.
Albright was last seen a month ago, his family said. They say his car is still at his home, but he has not been seen nor heard from. Family members say Albright has heart problems and they are concerned for his safety.
Police have been involved in the case for about two weeks.
If you believe you see this man or know anything about his location, call Gilmer police at 903-843-5545.
