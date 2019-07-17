East Texas dog trainer seeks service dog legislation

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - An East Texas service dog trainer is now on a mission to push legislation that would provide service animals to veterans at no cost.
The movement is being pushed in several states.
Gregg County trainer Monty Hudson of ‘For Veterans Sake’ foundation, has helped numerous veterans with PTSD get service dogs, but now he’s on a different mission, Senate Bill 312.
"It started in Florida on the federal level. It's going to be money set aside basically grant money set aside for certified organizations that train service dogs for veterans. It will make all the dogs free. They're paid for. A lot of the veterans were working with are on disability, they're barely getting by," Hudson says.
A similar bill in California stalled out in assembly, but Hudson believes Texas will be a different story.
“Texas is probably hands down one of the most veteran-friendly states there is. We want to go see Congressman Gohmert, Senator Cruz, a lot of the assemblymen in our area. We found that moving at the state level would actually have more leverage in forcing the VA to pay for these dogs,” Monty says.
The bill would cover numerous areas of cost, and provide much more for veterans who qualify.
“To employ veterans in the program. We can get more into the PTSD issues, build encampments where we can have veterans come in and stay with us. Their equipment is going to be paid for, their veterinary care, food can be supplemented,” he says.
Hudson, who's organization has operated on a meager budget, says legislation is critical to help veterans of limited resources who deserve a service dog.
"Make this the first state to make this happen. Texas will lead by example again," says Monty.
Hudson says currently the VA only pays for ‘seeing-eye dogs’
